CCSD: ‘Conversations about racism and racial inequality are painful but necessary’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Clark County School District (CCSD) released a statement to 8 News Now addressing the recent George Floyd protests.

Parents, as you are probably aware from the media, there are protests happening across our nation, including in our own communities, as a result of the death of George Floyd.

We understand that many in the CCSD family, including students, parents, and educators, are passionate about the social issues that are at the center of these protests. Conversations about racism and racial inequality are painful, but necessary discussions that are important as we move forward together.



As always, CCSD’s top priority is the safety and well-being of our students. We are aware that some of our students are participating in the protests, as it is their right to do so. It is important for us as parents to talk with our children about staying safe if they are participating and to be especially aware that safety precautions should still be followed, due to the continued risks of the COVID-19 virus.

Parents, we appreciate your support in keeping our students safe, while still respecting their desire to be involved in the difficult issues confronting our nation and community at the present time. As a school system, we will continue to focus on equity and access for all students. Thank you again.

Clark County School District