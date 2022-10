LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Danielle Ford is up for reelection for Clark County School District board trustee for District F which covers southwest Las Vegas.

She sat down with Brian Loftus in the 8 News Now studio to discuss school benchmarks, learning loss in Clark County students, and the use of social media amongst board trustees.

Trustee Ford faces former assemblywoman Irene Bustamante Adams in her bid for reelection to the CCSD school board.