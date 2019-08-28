CCSD and teachers union scheduled to meet again Wednesday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Resuming contract negotiations: The Clark County Education Association and district have plans to meet again on Wednesday. They’re returning to the bargaining table after failed talks Monday, and the district’s seeking an injunction to stop a strike scheduled for Sept. 10.

John Vellardita, CCEA Executive Director: “September 10 is on.”

Cristen Drummond, Reporter: “So does that mean preparations then?”

John Vellardita, CCEA Executive Director: “Yes.”

The CCEA still plans to move forward with plans even after the district took legal action to stop the threat of a strike.

“We weren’t surprised; we were expecting it,” Vellardita said. “We didn’t view any of that as good faith.”

Vellardita knows the risks that come with striking, including a $50,000 a day fine and teachers potentially losing their jobs. However, the judge may order them to put the strike on hold.

Vellardita says the union plans to consider all of its options.

“We’ll make a decision based on whatever developments occur in the court at the time they happen, but we’re prepared with our legal arguments to go before the judge.”

The union wants CCSD to honor a commitment made to them three years ago to give teachers who completed professional development a pay bump.

“I understand that teachers were promised a PGP — Professional Growth System Plan that was passed in 2016 prior to my arrival,” CCSD Supt. Dr. Jesus Jara said.

State lawmakers awarded the district more than $50 million at the end of this year’s legislative session. The union, Gov. Steve Sisolak, and legislative leaders all claim Jara assured them that money could cover their raises and avoid cuts to the classrooms.

8 News Now reporter Cristen Drummond spoke with Vellardita about the negotiations, the injunction and the district claiming not to have money.

But according to Jara, the district is abiding by the current contract with the union signed in September and providing $24 million more than the original estimated payout.

“I wasn’t here in 2016, but I can tell you my promise and the contract we have — we are committed to doing that.”

The current offer stands at a three percent salary raise, a two percent step increase in the next two years, and the district contributing four percent more to the medical plan. The district also offered a one -time lump sum payment, if the district is able to find the funds at some point in the future, to those expecting a salary bump for advancing their education.

“They’ve spent a lot of money, and I get that, but one of the other things we need to really have a conversation is spending the resources, time and effort and professional development,” he said. “I want that, but I need to also look at the impact of the classroom and the impact to student achievement.”

8 News Now reporter Cristen Drummond spoke with Superintendent Jara about the ongoing contract negotiations.

Supt. Jara said addressing the yearly salary bump for educators in the years to come puts a hardship on a financially strained district.

“We’re looking at between $11 and $15 million per year more that’s needed,” Jara said.

However, the union remains adamant the district needed to address this problem ahead of negotiations.

“They had three years to budget for that money,” said Vellardita.

The district and union are scheduled to meet Wednesday at 3 p.m. to resume negotiations.