CCSD administrators’ union to Jara: ‘It’s time for you to go’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The union that represents Clark County School District administrators, including principals, has sent a scorching letter to Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara.

“You have irrevocably rendered yourself as insignificant and irrelevant with the elected leaders of the Nevada Legislature. The CCSD can ill-afford to have you as the point person in the forthcoming Legislative Session. Stephen Augspurger, CCASAPE

The letter from Stephen Augspurger, the executive director for Clark County Association of School Administrators and Professional-Technical Employees, or CCASAPE, was sent to Jara Thursday with a copy going to the CCSD School Board of Trustees. The letter is calling for Jara’s removal or resignation.

The letter discusses the legislative special session hearing on Saturday regarding Assembly Bill 2 which would have allowed the district to take leftover money from individual schools and use it to help offset the district’s budget deficit. Jara denied CCSD was behind the bill and said it orginated with the Nevada Department of Education. This resulted in Governor Steve Sisolak and the state’s education chief, Jhone Ebert, firing off statements calling Jara a liar.

This week, you have been described as desperate, in panic mode. You have revealed much about the true nature of your character. You have shown that you are dishonest. You lie; you manipulate; you cannot accept responsibility for your own actions; you blame others for your own mistakes and behavior; you have an inability to apologize and to say you are sorry; and you constantly attempt to divert attention from the problems you have created by shifting the focus to something or someone else. You have further revealed what many already know: you are selfish, ego-centric, and without moral code or compass. “ Stephen Augspurger, CCASAPE

Augspurger writes that Jara is “irreversibly ineffective” and “ill-prepared and unfit to be the Superintendent of the 5th largest school district in the country” and his “antics” at the special session will haunt him for the remainder of his professional career.

8 News Now has reached out to Superintendent Jara for a response to the union letter.