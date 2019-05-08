CCFD firefighters battle northeast valley home fire

A fire in the northeast valley sent plumes of white smoke around a residential neighborhood Tuesday afternnon.

Clark County Fire Firefighters say the fire started after 6:15 p.m. at the 6000 block of Castlemont Avenue.

Firefighters discovered a single story mobile home engulfed in flames with no injuries reported.

The fire was under control and extinguished around 6:38 p.m., according to investigators.

The fire remains under investigation and the damage has not been estimated.

American Red Cross officials responded to assist three adults and two children that were displaced as a result of the incident.