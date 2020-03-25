CBS reporter launches ‘Kindness 101’ online class for kids

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thousands of Nevada parents are tasked with helping teach their children at home and also looking for ways to keep the entertained with positive messages.

CBS News reporter Steve Hartman, who is know for his, “On the Road” stories that focus on good people with strong character has started an online class for kids called “Kindness 101.”

“Two things the country needs more than ever now is kindness and babysitting, my classes offer both,” he said. “I can promise happy tears everyday.”

Hartman said many adults are also watching his daily kindness class.

You can watch Kindness 101 class at 11 a.m. by clicking here.