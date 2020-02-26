Cause of deaths released for Alpine Motel fire victims

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two of the victims who died in the Alpine Motel fire in downtown Las Vegas died from burns, four others died from carbon monoxide poisoning, according to the Clark County Coroner’s Officer.

Henry Lawrence Pinc, 70, Las Vegas (Acute carbon monoxide toxicity)

Tracy Ann Cihal, 57, Las Vegas (Thermal injuries)

Francis Lombardo, Jr., 72, Las Vegas (Acute carbon monoxide toxicity)

Cynthia Mikell ,61, Las Vegas (Thermal injuries)

Donald Keith Bennett, 63, Las Vegas (Acute carbon monoxide toxicity)

Kerry Baclaan, 46, Las Vegas (Acute carbon monoxide toxicity)

The Dec. 21, 2019 fire was the city’s deadliest residential fire and involved some dramatic rescues because people were trapped in the burning building. More than a dozen people were injured in the fire.

Wrongful death lawsuits have been filed against the owner of the Alpine Motel due to code violations found at the motel.