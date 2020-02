Caught on Camera: Veterinarians pull towel from python’s mouth

VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED: This video may be disturbing to some due to the graphic nature.

AUSTRALIA (CNN) — Veterinarians in Australia pulled a beach towel out of a snake, and it was all caught on camera.

The family who owns Monty, the 18-year-old Jungle Carpet Python, says she ate the entire towel the night before they brought her to the Small Animal Specialist Hospital.

Vets were able to find the missing item in Monty’s stomach using an endoscope. Then, they used long forceps to grasp the towel and safely remove it.

Monty is now back at home and her owner says she is back to normal.