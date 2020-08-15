CAUGHT ON CAMERA: NYC burglars allegedly steal ATM

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — New York Police are looking for two men who were caught on camera stealing an ATM from outside a deli. Jose Collado, the deli owner, says the burglary happened at 4:30 a.m. Friday, about 20 minutes before the restaurant opened.

Collado says he can’t believe the heist, which took the men several minutes to pull off, didn’t draw any attention.

“You call 911. The police don’t come right away,” Collado said.

Reporter Christina Fan has the video and the story of the deli owner coping with the damage.