Cat-like behavior: New study finds cats understand their names, but are choosing to ignore you

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Have you ever wondered whether your cat is ignoring you because it doesn’t understand its name? Well, wonder no more. According to a new study, the mellow felines hear their names every time, but much like a temperamental teen, sometimes, they just don’t want to answer.

A study published in Scientific Reports says researchers in Japan found that cats are able to distinguish their names from other random sounds.

Which clearly means that, yes, your cat is just choosing not to respond to your calls to snuggle.

“From the results of all experiments, it thus appears that at least cats living in ordinary households can distinguish their own names from general words and names of other cats,” the researchers wrote. “This is the first experimental evidence showing cats’ ability to understand human verbal utterances.”

To sum it up: Your loveable fur babies love you, but sometimes they have a not so purrfect attitude.

For more on the study go here.