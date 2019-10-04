Casting producers search for fresh face talent to star in new movie being filmed in Las Vegas and Hawaii

Seats stand inside a theater at the Paragon Cineplex cinema, operated by Major Cineplex Group Pcl, in Bangkok, Thailand, on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Walt Disney Co.’s blockbuster “Avengers: Endgame” has turned Thailand’s Major Cineplex Group into one of Asia’s best-performing cinema stocks this year. Photographer: Brent Lewin/Bloomberg via Getty Images

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Calling all actors; dust off your head shots because a new movie’s being filmed in Las Vegas and the producers and directors are looking for a fresh-face talent to portray the lead role.

According to Casting Networks News, Leslie Woo Casting, best known for casting in Silicon Valley and The Farewell, is conducting a talent search for the lead actor in the upcoming feature film called In the Middle.

The movie follows 16 year-old-Adam, who recently moved to Las Vegas because Social Services sent him to live with his mother after his grandfather died.

The movie is being produced by Levantine Films, which is the same film house that produced Hidden Figures and Beasts of No Nation.

Casting producers are searching for male actors between the ages of 14 to 23 to play a 16-year-old boy with true and-or partial Polynesian descent.

In the Middle will shoot in Hawaii and Las Vegas tentatively starting January/February through March/April 2020. Actors will need to be fully available and willing to relocate during the shoot dates.