LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Casino winnings have soared coming out of the pandemic, and numbers released Tuesday by the Nevada Gaming Control Board show the trend continuing in January.

A statewide gaming win of $1.27 billion in January put Nevada over $1 billion for 23 straight months. And it was the ninth straight month over $1.2 billion.

The lion’s share of the gaming win comes from the Las Vegas Strip, which took $713 million from gamblers last month after setting a record in December of $814 million.

Overall, the January gaming win was about 18% above levels from a year ago ($1.07 billion in January of 2022). But the Strip has thrived, posting numbers more than 25% higher than a year ago.

Downtown Las Vegas casinos matched that growth (25.4%), with a gaming win of $84.9 million.

After the Strip, the biggest casino wins came from off-Strip properties in Clark County ($152.6 million), followed by the Boulder Strip ($96.3 million) and dowtown. All those areas had wins that surpassed the total for Washoe County, where numbers were down about 13% compared to last January.

For the first six months of the fiscal year (July 1-June 30), the gaming win is up 4.8%, according to the Gaming Control Board. The state’s cut so far this month (through Feb. 27) is already 17.8% higher than the same period last year, totaling $96.1 million in “percentage fees.”