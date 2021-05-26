Casinos under same COVID-19 rules as other businesses starting on June 1

Casino customers return to the tables as resorts open at 12:01 a.m. in this June 4, 2020, file photo.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Casinos won’t have any extra rules to follow when June 1 arrives and Nevada goes back to its business.

That’s because the Nevada Gaming Control Board has notified all gaming licensees that it is rescinding all COVID-19 mitigation procols that were set up in Emergency Directive 044.

Industry Notice 2021-48. COVID-19 Mitigation Protocols Update: pic.twitter.com/WZGMOlqIeT — Nevada Gaming Control Board (@NevadaGCB) May 26, 2021

Casinos and other locations with gaming licenses will be expected to follow the county’s capacity and social distancing rules — just like every other business.

When the state handed authority back to local governments in May, there was lingering concern about casinos, but the Gaming Control Board made it clear that they would continue to monitor licensees.

A few stern warnings came out as casinos welcomed more customers and video captured images of some resorts that didn’t seem to be following guidelines.

Clark County officials were conservative in changing health and safety protocols as they looked to uphold a “gold standard” for reopening to 100%.

The Culinary Union, in particular, elevated efforts to vaccinate employees who were seen as most at-risk if the virus began to spread again.

With COVID-19 case levels dropping across the state, casinos aren’t going to have to meet a stricter standard.