Casino CEO to give away 1,000 free flights upon opening

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Derek Stevens, the CEO of two downtown Las Vegas gaming properties announced he is going to give away 1,000 free airline tickets as a way to reignite tourism to Las Vegas.

Stevens who is the CEO of the D Las Vegas and Golden Gate Hotel & Casino says the two properties will reopen June 4.

The free one-way tickets to fly to Las Vegas will be given out in 20 major U.S. cities and are part of a promotion called “Keep America Flying.” You can find out more information at this link.

“As we begin to reopen our doors across the city, we are proud to help reinvigorate travel to Las Vegas while supporting airlines in America impacted by the COVID-19 crisis,” said Stevens. “We can’t wait to safely bring visitors to the city and remind them why we’ve earned the title of ‘Entertainment Capital of the World.’ And while we’d love for visitors to stop by Downtown Las Vegas, we primarily want to get people back to Las Vegas to experience the attractions and amenities that make it one of the greatest places on Earth.”

The tickets will be available through the following air carriers: Allegiant, Frontier Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Spirit Airlines and Sun Country Airlines.

Some of the 20 cities include: San Francisco, Austin, Atlanta, Boise, Denver, Seattle and Sioux Falls.