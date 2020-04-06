Cashman Isolation-Quarantine Complex opening delayed

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A project that was expected to be completed by Monday will be delayed until at least later this week. Clark County officials, along with the City of Las Vegas, announced that construction on the “Cashman Isolation-Quarantine Complex” is behind schedule.
The facility is being built to help local homeless people during the COVID-19 crisis.
@ClarkCountyNV released the following statement on Twitter Sunday night:
“We were overly optimistic with our original timeline for the opening of the Cashman Isolation-Quarantine Complex (Cashman ISO-Q). This is a multi-million-dollar construction project that will be staffed by more than 100 healthcare professionals, operations staff, security and volunteers to provide around-the-clock care for hundreds of homeless individuals who need to be in isolation or quarantine.
To our knowledge, the Cashman ISO-Q Complex is the first preemptive observation care facility for the homeless in the country, meaning it is the first facility created to provide beds and care for those who are well enough to recover at home but who do not have a home to go to.
Without this facility those homeless individuals would be on the streets or in homeless shelters, both of which would put our community at risk for increased transmission of the #coronavirus.
While we have seen tremendous progress during the past seven days, it took slightly longer than expected to find staff, train them and get them all the protective and other equipment they need. We are hoping to open the center the week of April 6.