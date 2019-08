BANGKOK — Do you ever take your dog to work? This street sweeper in Bangkok, Thailand brings her dog every day and has become an internet sensation.

She brings Mazda, a 1-year-old poodle-shih tzu with her on the job. He hangs out calmly on a vest attached to his owner, Thitirat Keowa-ram, as she sweeps the streets of Bangkok.

She asked her boyfriend to get her a dog to keep her company during the day and as you can see it’s working.