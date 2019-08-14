Carl’s Jr. giving away free Beyond Famous Stars tomorrow

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Carl’s Jr. is inviting customers everywhere to get in on the plant-based party, by offering fans the opportunity to try the Beyond Famous Star for free on Aug. 15th.

The Beyond Burger patty contains no GMOs, soy or gluten and has lower saturated fat than regular beef, but still delivers tons of flame-broiled flavor and 20g of protein.



In order to receive the offer, fans who say “Beyond Upgrade” with the purchase of any large drink on this day will receive a free Beyond Famous Star, at participating restaurants while supplies last.

Originally launched in Dec. 2018, Carl’s Jr. has sold more than 4.4 million Carl’s Jr. Beyond Famous Stars to date.