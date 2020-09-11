Southern Nevada Desert Radiology hosting job fair on Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Desert Radiology in Southern Nevada is hosting a job fair Saturday, Sept. 12 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at its Palomino imaging facility for open scheduling coordinator positions within the practice’s Patient Care Center.

Interested applicants are asked to wear a mask to submit their resumes in person. They will also be asked to adhere to temperature screenings and social distancing while on site for interviews.

Applicants will have the opportunity to safely meet with team leaders and discuss career opportunities available at Desert Radiology.

Throughout the job fair, Desert Radiology will continue to strictly enforce its COVID-19 safety protocols including:

COVID-19 screenings and temperature checks for anyone entering the facility

Masks are required at all times within the facility

Social Distancing must be adhered to

Repeat sanitation of all high-trafficked, high-touched areas

Desert Radiology offers a strong benefit package including medical, dental and vision coverage, short- and long-term disability, 401K, profit sharing, paid time off, paid holidays and performance bonuses.

For more information about careers at Desert Radiology, visit desertrad.com/careers.