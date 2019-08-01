Car crashes into Smith’s grocery store on Sky Canyon Park

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police arrested a person Wednesday after they crashed their car into a Smith’s grocery store in the northwest. It happened at the Smith’s located at 9710 Skye Canyon Park Drive.

According to Metro, the vehicle was reported stolen vehicle before the crash. When officers arrived at the scene, they immediately took the suspect into custody.

“It’s always crazy when stuff like that happens where you live, you know,” asked Darian Aeschbacher, Smith’s Customer? “Because you always look at the news and you think that stuff doesn’t happen around here. That’s over there and I’m over here, but then you’ve got to think that stuff can happen anywhere.”

No one was hurt. Metro said the driver caused extensive damage to the building.

There’s still no word on what caused the crash. No other details were released.