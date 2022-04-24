LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Las Vegas Metro Police say a passenger involved in a vehicle collision refused medical transport and walked to the hospital to seek treatment.

According to police, on April. 18, the driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee was on the way to Spring Valley Hospital with a passenger experiencing chest pain. The driver was traveling southbound on Rainbow Boulevard approaching West Hacienda Avenue. The driver attempted to turn left and overcorrected to avoid colliding with oncoming traffic, and as a result, ran off the roadway, striking a light pole.

Police say the driver suffered injuries to his head and upper extremities and was transported to UMC Trauma for treatment. The passenger reportedly suffered injuries to his upper extremities as well but refused medical transport and instead walked to Spring Valley Hospital to seek treatment for his chest pain.

A police report revealed that on April. 19, the passenger was transported from Spring Valley Hospital to Sunrise Hospital for a higher level of care. The report also revealed that on April. 20 the passenger suffered a cardiac arrest, and despite all life-saving efforts made by medical personnel, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.