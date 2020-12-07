Cannabis company donating 30,000 toy and food items for local families in need

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Planet 13, a Nevada cannabis company, is working to make the holidays a bit nicer for some Las Vegas valley families who are facing tough times this year.

The company is donating 30,000 food items and toys, which fill two semi-trailer trucks, to the Las Vegas Rescue Mission and SafeNest.

According to Planet 13, customers, vendors and staff gave generously to contribute to the donation that will go to feed families and supply toys to children.

“This has been a very tough year for many families, so it only makes sense for us to do what we can to help,” said David Farris Planet 13 V.P. of Sales and Marketing. “We are incredibly appreciative of everyone who donated to our holiday canned food and toy drive along with the GLP team and sponsored vendors. Our mission is to make the holidays brighter for as many local families as possible.”

Planet 13 will take in donations until Dec. 15.