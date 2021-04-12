Camera pens and other spy gadgets prove popular at Las Vegas store

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pair of glasses that can show you what’s happening behind you, a camera concealed in a pen, and personal defense gear. Those are just some of the items proving popular at CoolCat Spy Gadgets.

While some businesses have suffered during the pandemic, this one hasn’t. In fact, after nearly 25 years in business, it will now expand to a second location.

“When the economy goes down, business goes up and the reason why is there is more crime. There’s more break ins, there’s more theft,” owner Brett Fox.

He said people want to make sure they are secure and want to keep an eye on what happens in their homes.

“Maybe they don’t want to go as far as a lethal weapon like a gun. Maybe they want a less lethal weapon.”

CoolCat Spy Gadgets sells tools that can help with self-defense, hidden safes, alarm systems, silent alarms, personal alarms, nanny cams, items to prevent hacking, gps trackers and theft detection.