Camel Safari bringing new experience to Southern Nevada

BUNKERVILLE, Nev. (KLAS) — Ever wanted to ride a camel? You’re in luck! A different animal experience is coming to Southern Nevada.

Guy Seeklus’ Camel Safari will start taking reservations on Oct. 3 for overnight camping trips. Enthusiastic camel lovers will be get a chance to stay in Gers, otherwise known as Yurts. Gers are portable, round tents with origins based in Central Asia. The company also offers rides through the desert.

Camel Safari, located just over an hour north of Las Vegas, spans 176 acres in Bunkerville. It is home to 50 animals and focuses on inspiring the understanding and support of wildlife conversation.

Prices range from $40 to $300. For more information, please visit Camel Safari’s website.