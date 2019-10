LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you love Disney, we have the dream job for you: getting to paid to watch Disney movies!

Media site Reviews.org want to pay the “biggest, baddest Disney fans” to watch and review 30 Disney movies or TV shows.

Up to five selected candidates will have 30 days after the Disney+ streaming service launches on Nov. 12 to complete 30 reviews.

In addition to a $1,000 pay day, the dream job candidate also gets a free year of Disney+, a blanket and a popcorn popper.