LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Return with us to the early 2000s, when Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were first linked romantically. Yes, they called off an engagement, ending the era of “Bennifer.”

But TMZ says the two are now hitched, married Saturday in Las Vegas after getting a marriage license in Clark County in their legal names: Ben Geza Affleck and Jennifer Lynn Lopez.

“They did it like a couple of kids looking to elope, saying ‘I do’ out in the desert,” says the story on the TMZ website.