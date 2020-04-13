California will release plan about lifting virus constraints

FILE — In this Monday April 6, 2020 file photo, Gov. Gavin Newsom discusses the acquisition of the Sleep Train Arena for use as a field hospital, after touring the facility, in Sacramento, Calif., Newsom announced, Tuesday, April 7, 2020 the state will spend nearly $1 billion to purchase up to 200 million masks per month to boost the state’s stockpile of protective equipment during the COVID-19 outbreak and provide as a supplier to other western states. (AP Photo/ (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he will announce on Tuesday a detailed plan for lifting coronavirus restrictions.

Newsom said the decision will be made without “political pressure.” It was an apparent message to President Donald Trump, who has declared himself the ultimate decision-maker of when states can reopen.

Newsom stressed the state’s continued partnership with the federal government. But he said he is working with governors in Washington and Oregon on a plan to gradually lift the stay-at-home orders that have closed schools and nonessential businesses for more than a month.

California has more than 23,500 confirmed cases but hospitalizations have stabilized in recent days.