California Wildfires: Residents scrambling to save themselves and animals

LOS ANGELES — A wildfire is burning through parts of the San Fernando Valley in California. It is threatening homes and causing thousands of evacuations is some communities.

The blaze erupted late Thursday along the northern tier of the San Fernando Valley as powerful Santa Ana winds swept Southern California, fanning several destructive blazes.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said the fire had grown to more than 6 square miles before dawn and an estimated 12,700 homes were under evacuation orders.

Thursday night people were seen trying to move horses away from the flames.