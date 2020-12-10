California man, 63, faces trial on attempted sex trafficking charge

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 63-year-old Northern California man was arraigned in federal court in Reno on Wednesday, and faces a possible life sentence on a sex trafficking charge.

Jeffrey Lofstead of Kings Beach in Placer County, Calif., was arrested in October on a charge of attempted child sex trafficking, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich of the District of Nevada.

Lofstead is accused of trying to recruit someone under the age of 18 to engage in prostitution. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate William G. Cobb, who scheduled a jury trial for Feb. 8.

The FBI’s Northern Nevada child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Peter Walkingshaw is prosecuting the case.

The prosecution is part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the child sexual exploitation and abuse. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit http://www.justice.gov/psc.