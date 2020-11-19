California imposes overnight curfew to stem coronavirus

California Gov. Gavin Newsom updates the state’s response to the coronavirus, at the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services in Rancho Cordova Calif., Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is imposing an overnight curfew as the most populous state tries to head off a surge in coronavirus cases.

Due to the rise in #COVID19 cases, CA is issuing a limited Stay at Home Order.



Non-essential work and gatherings must stop from 10pm-5am in counties in the purple tier.



This will take effect at 10pm on Saturday and remain for 1 month.



Together–we can flatten the curve again. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 19, 2020

Newsom announced Thursday a limited stay-at-home order in 41 counties that account for nearly the entire state population of just under 40 million people. Starting Saturday, all non-essential work, movement and gatherings must cease between 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The move comes only days after the state imposed restrictions limiting business operations in those 41 counties, which have the most significant increases in virus cases.