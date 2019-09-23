Caesars sells Rio for $516M

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Caesars Entertainment has agreed to sell the Rio All-Suite & Casino to a New York based real estate firm. The deal was announced Monday morning.

Imperial Companies will buy the Rio for $516 million and Caesars will lease the property back for $45 million per year for at least the next two years. After that, Caesars has an option to continue operating the property or transition the Rio over to Imperial.

Caesars told investors the deal will allow the company to focus more resources on it’s properties on the Las Vegas Strip.

“This deal allows Caesars Entertainment to focus our resources on strengthening our attractive portfolio of recently renovated Strip properties and is expected to result in incremental EBITDA at those properties,” said Tony Rodio, CEO of Caesars Entertainment. “The retention of the World Series of Poker and retention of Caesars Rewards customers are all factors that make this a valuable transaction for Caesars.”