LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As Nevada’s largest medical school and a division of an international university system, Touro University Nevada College of osteopathic medicine offers a distinctive osteopathic approach.

They recently invited us into their anatomy lab, and we had the chance to connect with students, the dean, and CEO about the respect given to the students’ very first patients.

Second-year osteopathic medical student Pranati Shah shares her experience of holding a scalpel for the first time.

“I was definitely nervous but also excited,” Shah said. The first moment when she says she began her medical journey, inside the anatomy lab of Touro University Nevada.

“We’re all assigned a particular cadaver, which we work on, in groups of two to four,” Shah said.

No two bodies are the same, so students can study cadavers of other groups.



These cadavers are donated to Touro, by the University of North Texas.



A gift of direct learning from someone who gave their body to science.

“This is the foundation of medicine, learning all about the muscles, bones, nerves, arteries, everything in the body how it’s all connected,” she added.

Shelley Berkley is the senior provost and CEO of Touro University Nevada.

“It’s critical to their education, their mission,” described Berkley. “We have a good faith belief when they leave Touro and are practicing medicine, that they going to be the best possible providers.”

The learning achieved inside this state-of-the-art laboratory is an environment of growth that carries the students forward in everything they do.

Dr. Wolfgang Gilliar, dean of the school of osteopathic medicine for Touro University Nevada.

An anatomy lab that is dissection “Hands-on” is a right of passage, really one where you learn professionalism, dedication, and how to be consistent, how to talk to your patients, all things we take for granted,” Gilliar said.

At the end of the school year, an opportunity for the students to thank the donor, in “A white rose donor appreciation ceremony.”

“Our moment to give back and show appreciation to the people who gave us their bodies,” Shah said.