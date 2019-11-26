‘Butter’ wins as the National Thanksgiving turkey

It was between “Bread” and “Butter,” but America voted and “Butter” won the 2019 presidential turkey pardon contest. The ceremony took place in the Rose Garden Tuesday. The White House put the vote out to people on Twitter.

And your 2019 National Thanksgiving Turkey is…



BUTTER!



He and his alternate, Bread, will be heading to @virginia_tech's Gobblers Rest where students and veterinarians will care for them! 🦃 pic.twitter.com/T0Dr0WBIe6 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 26, 2019

President Trump pardoned two turkeys at the White House ahead of Thanksgiving — a decades-long tradition in which the president uses the power of the office to keep a pair of the meaty birds off holiday tables.

These two will live out the rest of their lives at Gobbler’s Rest in Virginia.