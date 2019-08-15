BUSTED! Underwear disguise is not enough to keep cops from apprehending would-be thief

OTIS ORCHARDS, Wash. (KLAS) — A would-be thief got quite the surprise as he was allegedly trying to break into a business in Otis Orchards, Washington.

Surveillance video captured the man clothed with underwear around his head and face, attempting to break the lock outside a cannabis store. And you can’t leave fingerprints at the scene of the crime, which probably explains the socks on the culprit’s hands.

Workers who were in the store at the time, say the suspect set off the alarm trying to enter the store. Six officers and a K-9 unit responded and quickly took the suspect into custody.