Businesses, drivers prep for upcoming Eastern Avenue roadway project

HENDERSON (KLAS) — The City of Henderson will begin projects on Eastern Avenue, between St. Rose Parkway and Horizon Ridge Parkway, and on Jeffreys Street, between St. Rose Parkway and Sunridge Heights Parkway, on Aug. 26.

The projects consist of general roadway improvements with asphalt rehabilitation, removal and replacement; sidewalk replacement; modifications to sidewalk ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards; signage; and striping.

Lane restrictions will be in place for the duration of the project with some lanes reduced or closed at various times. The work on Jeffreys Street will create two lanes of traffic in each direction and will be completed before lanes on Eastern Avenue are reduced, serving as an alternate route for motorists.

Additional sidewalk ramp modifications to meet ADA standards will take place on Eastern Avenue between Horizon Ridge Parkway and Summit Grove Drive and on Sunridge Heights Parkway from Eastern Avenue to Majestic Ridge Court.

The project is expected to be complete in December 2019.

Funding of $2.25 million was received from the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada and the City of Henderson Department of Utility Services.