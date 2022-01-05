Macy’s cuts store hours as omicron cases surge

Macy’s flagship store on 34th Street in Midtown Manhattan in New York City. (Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Macy’s temporality trims its U.S. store hours for the rest of January as it’s preparing for a potential increase in COVID-19 cases among workers.

Stores will now open at 11 a.m. instead of 10 a.m, and they will close at 8 p.m. instead of 9 p.m.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and follow CDC and jurisdictional guidelines as well as keep enhanced safety and wellness procedures in place,” Orlando Veras, a Macy’s spokesperson, said.

Store hours for Friday through Sunday will remain unchanged.

Macy’s didn’t comment on whether it saw more of its workers testing positive for Covid-19.

The Omicron variant made up around 95.4% of new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in an updated estimate published on Tuesday.

COVID test results don’t distinguish between omicron, delta, or other variants. Still, labs can sequence the virus’s genome to identify the strain that caused a positive test.