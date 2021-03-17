COVID scams: What you need to watch out for

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Officials have put out numerous scam warnings about criminals calling or emailing seniors offering fake vaccine appointments.

They have even spotted social media ads offering to sell shots. The scammers take the money and never deliver.

But even those who’ve received the shot legitimately need to look out.

The Better Business Bureau says people posting their vaccination cards online are putting themselves at risk.

“The problem is that the vaccine cards have a lot of private information on it,” said Robyn Householder of the BBB. “It has your birthdate. It can sometimes have your home address on it, including your full name. It’s a scammers paradise.”

Experts say it is safer to just share a picture of the vaccination sticker instead.

They also stress — the vaccine is free.