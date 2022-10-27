LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Fremont Street Experience is known for its New Year’s Eve festivities and live performances, and the countdown to 2023 appears to be no different as the event was announced Thursday.

VENTURA, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 21: Gavin Rossdale of Bush performs onstage during the ‘Concerts in Your Car’s’ drive-In concert at Ventura County Fairgrounds and Event Center on November 21, 2020 in Ventura, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Bush, Sugar Ray, The Wailers ft. Julian Marley, Sugarhill Gang, All-4-One, Tag Team, DJ Skribble and more are promised for the New Year’s Eve celebration being dubbed the “Time Of Your Life Festival.”

“Fremont Street Experience is the ultimate street party featuring more live entertainment every day of the year than anywhere else in the country,” Andrew Simon, president, and CEO of Fremont Street Experience said.

Tickets are available online for the event which the promoters call “the most diverse lineup of legendary acts in our history.” Pre-sale prices are $50 and concertgoers must be 21 years or older to attend. Gates are scheduled to open at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31. Guests are encouraged to wear ” their best, most outlandish outfits and ring in the new year in style.”

In 2021, the outdoor destination announced a 90s-themed dance party to ring in 2022. That event featured The Village People, Bobby Brown and Tone Loc among others.