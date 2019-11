AUSTRALIA (CBS) — “Lewis” the koala reunited with the woman who rescued him from a fire in New South Wales, Australia on Tuesday. The 14-year-old animal is getting around-the-clock care as he recuperates from severe burns at a koala hospital.

Toni Doherty saw the koala surrounded by fire and came to his rescue. Unfortunately, Lewis may not be able to return to the wild due to the seriousness of his injuries.

Dramatic video captured the koala’s rescue as a wildfire raged around him.