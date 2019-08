SPAIN — Members of Spain’s Civil Guard rescued six German Shepherd puppies earlier this month after agents received a tip that the newborns had been buried alive.

The tip came from a neighbor of the home near where the puppies were born. Civil guard members investigated and noticed a German Shepherd who appeared to have recently given birth. Her puppies, which had been buried nearby, were rescued.

The agency released video of the puppies reunited with their mom. Two people are facing charges.