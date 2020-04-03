Burials continuing at Boulder City veterans cemetery

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Burials for veterans and eligible family members are continuing as scheduled on a limited basis at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City.

The Nevada Department of Veterans Services said Friday that they are asking family members and funeral homes to delay burials where possible. Burials are conducted without military honors “until it is safe to do so,” a news release said.

Cemeteries are closed as Nevada works through the coronavirus pandemic.

Interments for cremated remains are not being scheduled at this time.

For more information, contact the veterans cemetery at (702) 486-5920, extension 221, or email superintendent Chris Naylor at naylorc@veterans.nv.gov.