NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- The mother of a 1-year-old who died from a ruptured small intestine told police she kicked him while the two were sleeping and didn't realize it could turn out to be so serious, according to the arrest report.

Elizabeth Castillo, 24, faces a felony charge of child abuse with substantial bodily or mental harm, resulting in death. She appeared in a North Las Vegas courtroom Monday morning.