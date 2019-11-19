BUDDING WEDDING TREND: Couples starting to hire budtenders to serve marijuana to guests

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As cannabis becomes legal in more states, a new type of wedding is budding. Some couples are deciding to trade the traditional toast for a wedding toke. 

Take high school sweethearts Mike Whittaker, and Jordan Mackenzie. The couple is planning a high note for their wedding day.

“Picture, an open bar theme – with cannabis,” Whittaker said.

In addition to a bartender, they’re hiring a “budtender” to serve marijuana to their guests. Reporter Johny Fernandez has more on this growing trend.

