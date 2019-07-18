Bud Light teases special Area 51 labels, offers any escaped aliens free beer

LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) — Yesterday, Bud Light set out to up the ante on September 20’s Area 51 raid by offering free Bud Light to any alien that escapes Area 51 – and that was only the beginning.

Area 51 Special Edition. 👽 pic.twitter.com/8wGbSLqY6r — Bud Light (@budlight) July 17, 2019

The thought of offering America’s favorite light lager to creatures from another world got Twitter users buzzing and Bud Light doubled-down on the promise by serving up a Bud Light Area 51 special edition label.

Fans immediately hopped on board with the thought of a limited edition label.

Bud Light shared that if this tweet receives 51,000+ retweets, they will make the label a reality.

A Bud Light spokesperson behind the mission says, “Whether you’re from this planet or another galaxy, nothing says ‘welcome to our planet’ like a few beers. The way we see it, there’s no better way to show these aliens ‘we come in peace’ than a few BLs. Who knows? Maybe a few beers will make this a party rather than a raid.”