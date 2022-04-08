LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The BTS army fans were at the Allegiant Stadium in full force on Friday.

Fans told 8 News Now they waited in line since 2 a.m. to snag exclusive merchandise and beat the rush and the heat.

Friday was the first of four concerts the K-Pop group will perform in Las Vegas.

BTS fans from all over the world flocked to the venue, some as far as Canada.

Fans such as Peyton Ferris say the wait times were worth it as BTS’ music has been a source of inspiration to help them through tough times.

“My mom had surgery, so while she was recovering I was in the hospital and started searching videos and stuff online and while she was recovering she watched them with me and she’s in cancer remission now so that’s when I found them. So when people say you find BTS when you need them, you find them when you need them,” Ferris said.

The four concerts are spread out over two weekends which began on Friday and wrap up next weekend.