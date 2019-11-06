Brothers accused of killing a Lee’s liquor store employee sentenced

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 8 News Now has learned that that two of the three suspects accused of robbing and killing a Lee’s liquor store employee in 2016, took a plea deal in August and were sentenced at Clark County District Court on Wednesday morning.

In May of 2016, brothers Lee “Dominic” Sykes, and Lee “Murray” Sykes, along with a third suspect, Ray Charles Brown, were indicted on robbery and murder charges following the shooting death of 24-year-old Matthew Christensen.

Lee “Dominic” Sykes and Ray Charles Brown

On Aug. 2, 2019, Lee “Dominic” Sykes entered a plea agreement. He was arraigned and pleaded guilty to murder in the first degree with a use of deadly weapon. The court accepted his plea and he was sentenced Wednesday morning to 25-65 years in prison.

On Aug. 15, Lee “Murray” Sykes also avoided trial with a plea agreement and pleaded guilty to murder in the second degree and robbery. He was sentenced Wednesday morning to 15-40 years in prison.

Lee “Murray” Sykes

The robbery and shooting charges stem from an incident that happened on April 18, 2016 when both brothers along with suspect, Ray Charles Brown, went into a Lee’s Discount Liquor store near Warm Springs Road and Durango Drive and demanded access to the safe.

According to Metro police and surveillance video, Christensen complied with their demands but he could not access the safe and was shot and killed.

The third suspect, Brown, is still awaiting trial.