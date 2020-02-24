BREATHTAKING VIEWS: First couple takes in Taj Mahal

AHMEDABAD, India (AP) — President Donald Trump, who once owned the former Trump Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, took in breathtaking views of the real Taj Mahal Monday in India.

As Trump walked from the iconic 17th century mausoleum, he remarked that it was an “incredible place.” On his flight to Agra, India, Trump told reporters on Air Force One that he’d never been to the UNESCO world heritage site before.

He and first lady Melania Trump toured the white marble structure just as the sun was beginning to set