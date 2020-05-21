BREAKING: Metro investigating stabbing of two people in central Las Vegas, suspect in custody

1  of  4
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — LVMPD police are investigating a stabbing that happened near Eastern Avenue and Oakey Boulevard on May 21 at approximately 9:55 a.m. Arriving officers located two individuals with injuries.

One person was transported to UMC Hospital and the other to Sunrise hospital, both in unknown condition.

One suspect is in custody. 

The intersection of Eastern and Oakey is currently closed to northbound and southbound lanes of traffic, please avoid the area as this investigation is ongoing.

8 News Now will provide an update shortly.

