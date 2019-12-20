UPDATE: Shooting in Walmart parking lot on Tropicana and McLeod; road rage suspect in custody

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Friday morning at a Walmart parking lot on Tropicana Avenue and McLeod Drive.

According to police, it was determined to be a road rage incident that happened West of Tropicana Blvd. Two males involved in the incident pulled their vehicles into the Walmart parking when one person got out of their vehicle to confront the other person and that person shot them in their leg. The victim shot in the leg was transported to the hospital and the other person was taken into custody, according to the news conference by LVMPD.

“I want to remind people, you can’t let your road rage carry over. You need to just drive away. I’m glad this was just an isolated incident,” said Officer

The incident occurred Dec. 20 at approximately 11:09 a.m. according to LVMPD officers. When they responded to a call of a shooting in the 3000 block of Tropicana Avenue, officers located a male suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim was transferred to Sunrise Hospital. The suspect was taken into custody without incident by arriving officers.

Traffic delays are to be expected in the area due to the ongoing investigation.

