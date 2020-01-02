UPDATE: Suspect in deadly fiery crash that killed 3 identified by coroner’s office

1  of  2
Aparatoso accidente Durango y Desert Inn Rd.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The driver said to have caused the fiery crash on Desert Inn Road and Durango Drive on Dec. 26 has been identified by the Clark County Coroner’s Office as Tacuma Wesley, 28.

The driver at fault was among the deceased, and three others who died, including a child, were in the vehicle that was rear-ended.

Metro says a vehicle speeding eastbound Desert Inn near Durango rear-ended another vehicle, causing both to cross into the intersection. Three of the cars involved burst into flames. The third vehicle became engulfed when the initial two came to rest against it, causing all three to ignite.

The Vargas/Martinez family killed in a fiery crash at Desert Inn Road and Durango Drive.

A Go Fund Me page set up by family of the victims has raised close to 40,000 to cover funeral expenses. All victims in the deadly crash have now been identified by the Coroner’s office as:

  • Donna Martinez of Las Vegas, 48.
  • Amanda Martinez of Las Vegas, 29.
  • Layla Martinez of Las Vegas, 4.

