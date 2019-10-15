Two crashes on US 95 northbound causing major delays

KLAS - 8 News Now
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There are two crashes on U.S. 95 northbound near the Spaghetti Bowl causing major delays. It’s recommenced you detour at Eastern Avenue or sooner.
Traffic alert: Two crashes on northbound US 95 at the Spaghetti Bowl are backing up traffic. We suggest getting off at Eastern (or earlier).Posted by 8 News Now on Tuesday, October 15, 2019
